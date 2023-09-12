Six individuals who were dubbed as the “most wanted persons” were apprehended in various towns in Palawan from September 6 to September 10.

They were arrested in connection with various cases, including possession of chainsaw without permit, unauthorized coconut tree cutting, violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act, sexual assault, and qualified theft.

They were identified in reports from the Palawan Police Provincial Office as Julie Gabuco, 54, a resident of Barangay 1, Roxas; Jovy Basingil, a.k.a “Song”, 37, a resident of Brgy. Tabon, Quezon; Joseph Dequeña Palmares, 31, a resident of Brgy. Teresa, Narra; Edwin Norberto Guardiano, 69, a resident of Brgy. 1, Roxas; Jovito Cataraja Jr., a resident of Sitio Landing, Brgy. New Agutaya, San Vicente; and Sanny Pestano Quincila, 32, a resident of Brgy. Algeciras, Agutaya.

On September 6, Brgy. 1, Roxas, Palawan, law enforcement authorities conducted a joint operation resulting in the arrest of Gabuco. The operation was carried out collaboratively by personnel from Roxas Municipal Police Station, CIDG Palawan, 2nd PPMFC, PIDMU, PIU-Palawan PPO, 401st B MC RMFB, and PHPT-Palawan.

The arrest was made pursuant to a warrant issued on August 30, 2023, by Judge Ronilo Beronio, in connection with a Nviolation of Section 7(1) of RA 9175, as documented under CC No. 3848, with a recommended bail amount of P36,000.

On the same day, in Barangay Alfonso XIII, Quezon, Palawan, law enforcement officials apprehended Basingil pursuant to a warrant issued on July 25, 2023, by Judge Evelyn C. Cañete.

It was issued in connection with a violation of Section 4 of RA 8048, as amended by Section of RA 10593, as documented under CC No. 3358Q, with a recommended bail amount of P36,000.

In Barangay Ramon Magsaysay, Aborlan, Palawan, also on September 6, authorities Palmares during a collaborative operation involving personnel from the Aborlan Municipal Police Station, PIU-Palawan PPO, 1st PPMFC, and Quezon MSBC-Narra MLET.

The arrest was executed based on a warrant issued on August 14, 2023, by Judge Arlene Bayuga Guillen. It pertained to a case involving the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act of 2004 (under Section 5 (1) of RA 9262), which is documented under CC No. 43456 and carries a recommended bail amount of Php72,000.

On September 8, Pediapco was taken into custody through a collaborative operation involving personnel from Roxas Municipal Police Station, CIDG Palawan, 2nd PMFC Palawan, PIDMU Palawan, PIU Palawan, 401st B MC RMFB, and PHPT Palawan.

The provincial police said the arrest was made in accordance with a warrant issued on August 30, 2023, by Judge Beronio regarding two counts of violation of Section 7(1) of Republic Act No. 9175, as documented under Criminal Cases No. 3848 and 3849, with a recommended bail amount of P36,000.

Cataraja was arrested on September 9, San Vicente, Palawan, in an operation carried out jointly by CIDG Palawan PFU and San Vicente MPS, based on a warrant issued on August 29, 2023, by Judge Emmanuel Quial Artazo.

The warrant pertained to a case of sexual assault in relation to Section 5(B) of R.A. 7610, documented under Criminal Case No. 43471, with a recommended bail bond amounting to P120,000. Presently, the arrested individual is under the custody of CIDG Palawan PFU for documentation and appropriate handling.

On September 10, 2023, in Brgy. Algeciras, Agutaya, Palawan, Quincila was arrested through a coordinated operation involving personnel from PIU Palawan PPO, Agutaya MPS, San Jose MPS in Occidental Mindoro, CIT RID, RIU 4B, and NISGW.

The arrest was made in accordance with a warrant issued on January 18, 2021, by Judge Ulysses Delgado, the acting presiding dudge of Branch 46, Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in San Jose Occidental Mindoro.

The warrant was related to a case of qualified theft, documented under Criminal Case No. R-10636, with a recommended bail amount of P72,000.

Quincila is currently in the custody of Agutaya MPS as legal proceedings are being arranged.