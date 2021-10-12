The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) clarified Tuesday morning that only four people have been confirmed dead after torrential rains caused raging floods in rivers, forcing them to overflow in low-lying communities in Narra municipality in southern Palawan.

PDRRMO Emergency Operations Center (EOC) manager Cruzalde Ablaña said there was an error in the recording of the number of individuals who died after checking their data this morning.

“May correction sa number of dead, nag-double entry kami upon checking this morning,” Ablaña told Palawan News. The sitrep he was referring to was the one PDRRMO released at 5 a.m. on October 12, which stated six have been confirmed dead in the said town.

He said that the four were from Narra, and the youngest fatality was a three-year-old boy, thought to have perished after being carried away by floods.

The bodies of husband and wife Juan and Melva Dubla were retrieved by rescuers and volunteers in a river in Barangay Batang-Batang in Narra town. They were first reported missing in Brgy. Princess Urduja before they were found in Batang-Batang river. (Photo courtesy of Bhev Tuvilla de Guzman)

Narra resident Bhev Tuvilla de Guzman told Palawan News that in a river in Batang-Batang, the bodies of husband and wife Juan and Melva Dubla were retrieved by rescuers and volunteers around 2-3 p.m. on October 11.

She said Monday that they were a couple who made their living in Princess Urduja by growing vegetables. Juan had a stroke, which made it difficult for him to move.

“Nag-gugulayan po sila. Yong asawa na-stroke, si Juan. Ka-church po namin sila. Nagulat kami na ganito yung pinsala sa buong Narra. Dati ay may pagbaha rin pero wala namang ganitong pinsala at walang namamatay,” De Guzman said.

Rejon Lara, a 40-year-old woman, was also reported missing at the dam site in Purok Masagana, Barangay Iraan, Rizal, according to the PDRRMO sitrep.

The total number of victims of the floods that hit mostly southern Palawan municipalities is 19, according to Ablaña, and they’re either dead, missing, or injured.

“[It also] means casualties — either dead, missing, and injured po. Taga Narra po lahat. Yong isa yong na-retrieve kahapon (October 11) bandang 4 p.m.,” he said.

According to the PDRRMO sitrep, the floods have impacted 325 families from 253 homes (1,348 individuals). The barangays with the highest number of impacted residents in Narra were Brgy. Aramaywan (871), Brgy. Elvita (125), and Brgy. Princess Urduja (99).

Personnel from the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG) were reported to have rescued 10 fishermen on board two fishing boats in the seas near Cabucao Island in Araceli town on Monday. The Philippine Coast Guard also assisted fishing boat Macmac in Taytay from the rough seas.

An estimated 30 residents stranded by floods in Barangays Isumbo, Panitian, and Punang in Sofronio Espańola were rescued by personnel from the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) on Monday.