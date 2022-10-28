Sitel Group®, one of the largest providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, announced that Sitel® Philippines was awarded the Circle of Excellence for the Top Employer of the Year category in the recently held 2022 Asia CEO Awards.

The Top Employer of the Year Award is open to any Philippine-based organization that has achieved significant employer success while managing a business within or outside of the Philippines. The organization must show outstanding results or initiatives in management, workplace enhancement, talent development, social commitment, and work-life balance.

Cecile Moreno-Venancio, senior director for marketing and communications for Asia Pacific (APAC), said this is a result of their dedication and their long history as an industry leader.

“The award is a testament to our culture that is built on over 40 years of industry-leading experience and on our commitment to provide the best working environment that fosters inclusion, diversity and equality,” Venancio said.

Ravi Iyengar, COO for APAC, accepted the trophy at the awarding ceremonies held at the Manila Marriot Hotel on October 12, 2022.

According to the Sitel Group® annual employee engagement survey in 2021, its employees highly recommend the company to their friends and family as a place to work, describing their workplace as fun, friendly, and safe. Furthermore, nearly 90% of its employees intend to stay with the company because they value their working environment, career advancement, and compensation.

Sitel® Philippines received a 4.4 out of 5 rating from its employees in one of the country’s leading online job portals, citing working environment as its highly rated asset.

“The success of our business is built on the talents within our team,” Venancio added. “To succeed together and remain as a leader in the CX industry, Sitel® Philippines invests in training, recognizes talent and supports growth via coaching and mentoring. This results in more efficient and productive team members who stay for the long term, supporting some of the best-loved brands in the world.”

Sitel Group® is a contact center company that’s based in the United States. Since launching in the Philippines in 2000 and acquiring Sykes Enterprise, Inc. in 2021, it saw exceptional growth and expansion. Sitel® Philippines now operates in 17 locations across the country and has a combined force of 40,000 associates.

Globally, Sitel Group® employs 160,000 people who connect some of the best-loved brands and customers over 8 million times each day in more than 50 languages. Firmly believing that employee experience is the best customer experience, Sitel Group® harnesses the power of technology to empower its people to build emotional connection with customers.

As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value.

With 160,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group® is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of five connected product families.

