Sitel Palawan opens 4th MAXhub to create more job opportunities

MAXhubs are satellite centers equipped with advanced technological equipment and facilities yet much smaller than the main site. They are located at various strategic geographical points where people and the community can work together, develop, and learn among each other while enjoying the benefits that Sitel offers and without them being far away from the comforts of their home.

Sitel Palawan has opened its 4th MAXhub, at Chinatown Center, Puerto Princesa City, a facility that allows the company to provide additional working spaces and sustain its operations despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

MAXhubs are satellite centers equipped with advanced technological equipment and facilities yet much smaller than the main site. They are located at various strategic geographical points where people and the community can work together, develop, and learn among each other while enjoying the benefits that Sitel offers and without them being far away from the comforts of their home.

The MAXhub concept, a brainchild of Eden G. Gutierrez, Sitel Palawan’s vice president for operations, is aimed to adapt to the new working situation, given the challenges of COVID-19. Since the limitations of the pandemic affected people’s mobility, they decided to bring the jobs closer to the prospects so people can have access to the opportunities Sitel provides.

While the safety and welfare of their workers is a priority, they also commit to deliver effective and quality jobs through these MAXhub centers.

During the launching of the 4th MAXhub, Puerto Princesa vice mayor Maria Nancy Socrates, who represented mayor Lucilo Bayron, thanked Sitel Palawan for continuing to provide more jobs amidst the pandemic and helping keep the local economy moving.

“Even in the midst of this pandemic, with their operations were hampered, Sitel has consistently exhibited its concern for our city and its people. They took on many of our displaced workers particularly those who were in the badly-affected tourism industry,” Socrates said.

She also expressed that the city government will always be supportive of Sitel’s endeavors especially with its goal to help communities in Puerto Princesa and Palawan.

MAXhub is one of Sitel’s notable projects, among many others, and is something that Palaweños should be proud of as it was pioneered in the province, adopted by Sitel centers across the country, and eventually other countries in Europe, North America, South America, and Southeast Asia.

Aside from this, Sitel Palawan also boasts its top-ranking performance in the whole Sitel network system, as they are the only 100 percent in-center operational site, with three active hubs in the province: one in El Nido, two in Puerto Princesa City.

She said they are also the first in the entire Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry to get back up after the lockdown, only being down for 12 hours. This was credited to the efforts of the team to implement health protocols such as social distancing and decontamination two weeks prior to the outbreak.

Furthermore, Gutierrez said they are the only Sitel site to hit and exceed their financial targets despite the COVID situation. They ranked lowest in terms of lost hours and attrition rate and ranked first in the Philippines, and third globally, in terms of Employee Net Promoters Score (ENPS) or in simple terms, “the happiness rating” of its employees.

However, it is not only in work that Sitel Palawan is trailblazing but also in community engagements and advocacies. With the aim of helping the community, they are now promoting local suppliers and businesses for their clients instead of their usual vendor suppliers that would still come from Metro Manila or other regions.

Also, they are involved in community outreach programs, partnering with the local government units (LGUs) and non-government organizations (NGOs), sponsoring community groups and beneficiaries such as Talaudyong Elementary School.

Sitel Palawan is looking forward to build more MAXhubs in the entire province to open doors to more talents and potentials. They are encouraging Palaweños to join the Sitel Barkada and at the same time “Live and Work in Paradise,” as their slogan says.

“I hope Palaweños keep an open mind and try to see if they have the right competencies to apply in Sitel Palawan and if not our Sitel Academy will be there to help them with training, for free. We are invested to make everyone successful and to add value to the community,” Gutierrez said.

She also discussed, during the launching, their plans for 2021, which include the opening of “Palawan 2” a superhub with a 500 to 800-seating capacity, which is their present main site.

The launching ceremony of the 4th MAXhub or called MAXhub Metro was conducted on November 27 with the ribbon-cutting led by Socrates, councilor Matthew Mendoza, Carlos Abogado of the City Administrator’s Office, and Gutierrez.

The hub is located at the Upper Ground of Chinatown Center, Puerto Princesa City.