Sitel Palawan joined the provincial government’s Paskuhan sa Kapitolyo to celebrate the holiday with the Palaweños by showcasing the various talents of BPO employees.

The purpose of the event, according to Sitel’s vice president of operations, Eden Gutierrez, is to demonstrate that Sitel is more than just a place for work by showcasing the talents of various employees during the holiday season.

Several different Sitel groups each performed a dance and sang a song that was themed around the Christmas holiday on December 23.

“My favorite part is the showcasing of Sitel talents because we finally showed what Sitel is all about, we are not just working but we have a lot of people with talents,” she said.

In addition, Gutierrez expressed gratitude to the provincial government for granting permission for them to organize a celebration of Paskuhan sa Kapitolyo that lasted for just one night.

Through a raffle, Sitel awarded 10 winners with Noche Buena packages, three winners with gift vouchers worth P2,000, one winner with a gift voucher worth P5,000, and the grand prize winner with an e-scooter.

Those who missed the event will still have a chance to enjoy the Paskuhan sa Kapitolyo until the end of December.

“Sitel is always excited to join in government festivities or celebrations and there will be more events until New Year’s Eve, anyone can take a day off and enjoy those days whether hosted by Sitel or not,” Gutierez said.

Joanna Dean Valloyas, executive assistant to the governor of Palawan, stated that Paskuhan aims to bring the Christmas spirit to every Palaweños and commemorate 400 years of Christianity in the province.

She mentioned that the Christmas event that being held on the grounds of the Capitol is a unique decision that was made by the provincial government.

“Dito sa Paskuhan sa Kapitolyo ay special dahil nagkaroon ng chance ang PGP na i-share ang spirit of Christmas, ang pagsilang sa ating Panginoon and of course a celebration na rin sa 400 years Christianity ng lalawigan,” she said.

“Ang kasiyahan ngayon ay simple katulad sa pagsilang sa ating Diyos na sa sabsaban lamang ipinanganak, simple pero napakadakila,” Valloyas added.

Paskuhan sa Kapitolyo will continue until December 30.

She also thanked Sitel for hosting the night and for being a job provider to hundreds of Palaweños.

“We would like to thank Sitel dahil nga sa paghost nitong event and of course sa pagbigay ng napakaraming trabaho sa bawat Palaweño na hindi na kailangan pang umalis ng lalawigan. Sa mga kapwa nating Palawenyo ay sana hindi natin kalimutan ang tunay na diwa ng Pasko,” she said.

