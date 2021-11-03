Global BPO associates teamed up with the local government to help safeguard the environment.

Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, joined the local government of Palawan for a week-long coastal clean-up drive spearheaded by the municipality of El Nido. Throughout the week, Sitel® Palawan associates helped clear the trash from the coastal shorelines of some of the town’s pristine islands.

“Our teams in Palawan were thrilled to be able to join the community in this environmental endeavor,” said Eden Gutierrez, Vice President for Operations, Sitel Palawan. Gutierrez joined associates in two separate clean-up efforts for the islands of Cadlao and Papaya in the municipality of El Nido. “It’s an important aspect of our business to give back to the communities where we live and operate,” she added. “And joining initiatives like this is just one way of showing our support for the community.”

As part of the Sitel Palawan CSR efforts, the global BPO has held various fundraising activities for the benefit of local charitable institutions. For the coastal cleanup, teams spent the day picking up garbage on the shorelines of Cadlao and Papaya. Trash picked up included plastic bottles, food packaging, various sachets, and face masks. Among the garbage collected was packaging with foreign writing suggesting that these may have washed up from neighboring countries.

“Our world-famous beaches are some of the most beautiful in the world,” shared Bea Palatino, Employee Engagement Specialist, Sitel Palawan. “It’s important to keep them clean and contribute to local environmental initiatives. Our teams were happy to do what we could to help.”

Sitel Palawan associates collected a total of 24 sacks of garbage on Cadlao Island and 40 sacks on Papaya Island. Each sack contained up to 25 kilograms of collected garbage and waste.

“This is the first time Sitel Palawan joined a coastal clean-up drive,” Gutierrez said. “But some of our associates have joined efforts like these in the past, as employees of hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality businesses in El Nido.”

In 2020, Sitel Group opened a Sitel MAXhub, a smaller customer experience center for associates, technology distribution and training, at the Caltex Building in Barangay Corong-corong. The center provides livelihood opportunities to customer experience professionals and tourism and hospitality workers displaced by the pandemic.

