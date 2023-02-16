Sitel® Palawan has again demonstrated its dedication to the community by initiating a donation campaign for the residents of Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Española, two municipalities in southern Palawan that were flooded after days of nonstop heavy rains.

“It was not even a typhoon, but it was strong enough to keep residents in those areas from celebrating the holidays. It even brought their bridges down and has kept most of their roads impassable,” Jen Joloc, site director for Palawan, said.

“We hope our efforts will somehow help them get back on their feet and give them a sense of hope,” added Joloc.

The company-wide donation drive was headed by the human resources department team. The relief bags contained rice, canned food, and toiletries and were distributed in partnership with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and local military.

Sitel Academy Manager Reschilda Mesias, Recruitment Manager Piper Ragusante and Admin Assistant Emz Del Rio, with the representatives from Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

This initiative was the latest in a string of projects that Sitel Palawan has undertaken for humanitarian aid and environmental causes. In November 2022, the company participated in a tree-planting program of the local government of Puerto Princesa spearheaded by the Subaraw Biodiversity Festival. Through the event, Joloc together with volunteers from the company got to plant 178 seedlings at Barangay Cabayugan, Sabang.

About Post Author