Global BPO collects essential goods to help those in need in typhoon-stricken areas

Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, collected essential relief goods and distributed care packages to 35 families impacted by Typhoon Maring that triggered flash floods and ravaged some municipalities in Palawan.

“When the typhoon hit, we knew we had to act quickly,” said Eden Gutierrez, Vice President of Operations, Sitel® Palawan. “Sitel Palawan has always been a proponent of projects and initiatives that support various charities that give back to the communities. We strive to give back to the region where our associates live and work, and we knew that the storm impacted so many families. We wanted to do what we could to help”.

When Typhoon Maring (international name Kompasu) hit the country, it left nine people dead, several missing, and a number of families homeless. The tropical storm triggered massive landslides in northern Benguet and flash floods in Palawan.

The most heavily impacted barangays in Palawan were in the town of Narra, such as barangays Princesa Urduja, Barangay Batang Batang and Narra. To help the families that lost their homes due to the storm, Sitel Palawan associates put together care packages consisting of essential goods like canned goods, toiletries, and grocery essentials.

“Our associates quickly volunteered to donate goods and distribute them to the families in the impacted areas,” Gutierrez added. “Giving back to the community is an integral part of Sitel Palawan’s culture. I know we can rely on our teams to always lend a helping hand whenever it’s needed most.”