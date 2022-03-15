In an aim to provide students an educational tour at the professional world of IT-BPM, the global BPO company, Sitel Group, has partnered with the Palawan State University for a virtual education tour for students and faculty under the information technology (IT) program.

Eden Gutierrez, vice president for operations, said that the educational tour is part of its ongoing commitment to strengthen the university and its partnerships with the community. The virtual tour gave the participants a customer experience and some insights into potential careers in the industry.

“We are always thrilled to partner with local universities and schools,” Gutierrez shared.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to strengthen our university and community partnerships, we are grateful for opportunities like these to provide students with a clearer idea of what it’s like in the workplace and the various skills that are in demand in the industry today,” she added.

The virtual educational tour on February 18 underwent the site’s safety protocols and operations while learning about the uniqueness of the company dubbed as the #SitelLife experience. The tour was conducted at the Sitel Palawan’s site in Puerto Princesa, as they explored the site’s facilities.

The company associates also conducted an IT workshop wherein essential and relevant IT skills, work best practices, and how IT is growing in the region and the world were shared with students.

The participants also had the chance to meet some company associates and leaders who shared their success stories and how they started their Sitel Group career journey.

Joy Abueg, assistant professor of the university’s IT Department, said that part of the program’s curriculum is striving to provide their students a look into the IT profession.

“We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to partner with Sitel (Group) for this endeavor,” Abueg said.

“As part of our curriculum, we strive to give our students a real-world look into the IT profession and what it takes to build a career in the industry. Through this tour, Sitel Group has given them an invaluable look at what life might look like after graduation and what important skills will be required. We look forward to more partnerships and collaboration like this with Sitel Group in the future,” she added.

The virtual educational tour is one of the learning and development programs of the Sitel Academy with several universities and community partnership activities.

The program has continued making ‘impactful partnerships’ with learning institutions in Palawan, Metro Manila, and other provincial locations where Sitel Group operates. With the pandemic limiting mobility, the company has also expanded into online training, bringing digital recruitment roadshows, and providing virtual internships for students anywhere in the Philippines.

The Sitel Group strives to bring its brand of world-class training to as many students in the country as possible, guided by the company’s employee promise of “Learn, Lead & Grow.”

