SITEL opens job opportunities as it launches 4th MAXhub in El Nido

Sitel Palawan vice president Eden Gutierrez led the ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 17 of the “Sitel MAXhub” on the 2nd Floor of Caltex Building in Barangay Corong-Corong with El Nido municipal administrator Raffy Cabate and tourism officer Arvin Acosta.

EL NIDO, Palawan — Global business process outsourcing (BPO) Sitel has officially opened its MAXhub in this picturesque northern Palawan town, aiming to offer opportunities to aspiring professionals with its brand of training and technology expertise.

Gutierrez lauded in her opening speech the efforts of her team in eagerly pursuing the MAXhub project despite the pandemic crisis.

She also congratulated the first batch — dubbed “Wave 1” — of 21 graduates of the Sitel product training and led the distribution of their completion certificates as agents.

Sitel Palawan director for operations Anton Sanchez said they hired 100 permanent part-timers, 3 full-time coaches, and a full-time operations manager to handle the day-to-day management of the MAXhub.

Sanchez commended the efforts of the Sitel Palawan team in realizing the 4th hub in northern Palawan although preparation was done in a short span of time because of COVID-19.

He also thanked the warm welcome and support of the local officials of El Nido and its communities to Sitel Palawan.

“Sobrang happy po kami dahil kahit nasa pandemya tayo ngayon, we’re able to make it possible. That only proves that no pandemic shall hinder us to achieve our goal. Our help in providing jobs here was also timely and we appreciate much, especially the amazing support ng mga officials ng bayan ng El Nido to us,” Sanchez said.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Sitel El Nido MAXhub operations manager Jubal Aquino said they will be pushing to create something new in the municipality.

He urged those they have trained to be “open to change” and do their best while Sitel provides them the brand of experience it has.

“We urged them to work hard and be open to change, to give their best while we provide them with the training and support they need. We are more than a hundred initially and we hope to potentially grow here in paradise,” Aquino said.

Cabate, who represented Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim, said the municipal government stands to support Sitel’s hub in El Nido.

He said the company’s journey to the town came in a time when it is most needed because of the effect of the pandemic on the livelihood of residents.

“Malaking bagay itong naitulong ng Sitel dito sa bayan ng El Nido lalo na sa panahong ito na kailangan ng ating mga kababayan ang trabaho. Alam naman natin ang naidulot ng pandemya sa atin so, ang pamahalaang lokal ng El Nido sa pamumuno ni Mayor Lim ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa Sitel Palawan sa pagbukas dito sa bayan,” Cabate said.

