The Sitel Group concluded its first-ever Baragatan sa Palawan 2022 participation by providing Palaweños with employment prospects in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector and aiding in the promotion of local talents.

Being a sponsor of the convergence festival, according to Sitel Group’s recruitment marketing and sourcing supervisor Bea Palatino, was one of their efforts to be part and give back to the community.

“Joining the biggest festival in the province of Palawan—Baragatan Festival 2022—was definitely a fun experience. Since Sitel Group opened its site here, this is the first time that we participated in the float parade,” she said.

Its peacock-inspired float joined the traditional parade during the grand opening on June 17.

Aside from featuring local artists, it also provided a platform for local acts to showcase their talents during the festival’s celebration. It hosted the Band Legends: Greatest Battle of All competition, which the Wateber band won.

“Sitel Group prepared a series of activities in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Palawan for this Baragatan Festival. We’ve been holding a yearly battle of the bands here in Sitel and this year we made sure that we’ll have a grander competition which we’ve open not just to Sitel employees but to all local bands here in Palawan,” she added.

The company is constantly pushing the BPO industry in Palawan to grow and has opened doors to locals through recruitment efforts. The Sitel Group employs working students, who account for approximately 20% of the labor force.

The recruitment was pushed through its Early Baragatan Grand Caravan effort, which included special giveaways and activities for all applicants. Even after the festival, Palatino said that the Sitel Group has ongoing recruitment efforts that Palaweos can take advantage of.