A female Singaporean tourist who visited the Tubbataha marine park in Cagayancillo was the most recent individual to test positive for COVID-19.

The Incident Management Team (IMT) said the 43-year-old fully-vaccinated tourist arrived in Puerto Princesa on May 25 and went directly to Tubbataha aboard a yacht.

However, on May 30, she developed a sore throat, which made the dive vessel decide to return to shore in Puerto Princesa. On May 31, the next day, she underwent testing with antigen at a private laboratory and RT-PCR, both of which yielded positive results.

The Singaporean is scheduled to be released on June 6, said the city IMT.

Meanwhile, her 27 close contacts have already tested negative.