Palaweños may now register their SIM cards at Tech4Ed centers put up by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to assist the public in the implementation of the SIM Registration Law.

DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Lementillo announced Friday, January 20 that their regional offices in Cabazon, Mimaropa and Region X has started to roll of SIM registrations and assistance.

“We have started the roll out in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Region X. Subscribers can bring their mobile phones and valid IDs to the regions’ Tech4Ed Centers for assistance in SIM Registration,” Lamentillo said

Currently, there are around 160 Tech4Ed centers in the province including one in Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan and a floating one in Balabac Island.

The DICT Palawan provincial office is located at Burgos St., \Brgy. Masikap.

Tech4ED or Technology Empowerment for Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development is a project of the DICT in line with the vision of a Digital Philippines by establishing e-centers in areas with limited access to the internet.

To avoid deactivation, SIM card holders are required to register their SIMs until April 26

To date, DICT reported 22,832,002 SIM cards registered as of Jan.19, which is 13.51% of the 168,977,773 total subscribers in the country.

