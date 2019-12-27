Silver Spirit cruise ship docks in Puerto Princesa

The Silver Spirit cruise ship docked in Puerto Princesa Port on Thursday, one day ahead of its schedule due to Typhoon Ursula.

Michie Meneses, senior operations officer and promotions marketing chief of the City Tourism Office (CTO), said that the cruise ship was rerouted to Puerto Princesa City instead of its original course first docking in Coron because of the inclement weather brought about by Typhoon Ursula.

CTO, in an earlier statement, said that Puerto Princesa is expecting seven visiting luxurious cruise ships on 2020 as the city bids for establishing its “Cruise Ship Capital of the Philippines” status.

The Silver Spirit has some 450 passengers aboard its 650 carrying capacity vessel.

It is expected to stay in the city until Friday afternoon as it heads for Malaysia and Singapore, concluding its 12-day course on January 4, 2020.

Silver Spirit is a luxury cruise ship operated by Silversea Cruises, a privately owned luxury cruise line. The sixth ship of the Silversea fleet, she entered service in 2009.

