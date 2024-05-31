The extreme heat caused by the prolonged El Niño phenomenon has affected Tubbataha National Marine Park (TRNP), resulting in coral bleaching in some parts of the reef, the Tubbataha Management Office reported recently.

The coral bleaching was noted by TRNP superintendent Angelique Songco in a post on the park’s official Facebook page, where she shared images sent by park rangers last Tuesday, May 28.

Songco said she was expecting the coral bleaching to impact the marine park to “a lesser degree than expected” until she saw the photos taken from the park’s South Park dive site.

“Then I received photos from marine park ranger Jeffrey David yesterday (May 27) taken in South Park, North Tubbataha, and this is what I see. The real deal is beginning—no, it has begun—and we cannot do anything about it! By now, the corals our group admired just last week may be stressed, if not dead,” Songco said in her “Mama Ranger Diaries” post.

She added that while rain has somewhat cooled down the waters of the park, the corals still feel the heat underneath.

Assistant Superintendent Retch Alaba added that the observed bleaching is still small at the moment, although a research team in the area is continuously monitoring the situation.

“Nandoon sila (research team) ngayon and they will stay for the next five days, although for a different purpose, pupuntahan din nila yung iba’t-ibang atolls, kasali na yung pagmo-monitor ng bleaching,” Alaba said in a telephone interview with Palawan News.

She, however, said the team has yet to determine the extent of the area, adding that the damaged corals are in patches.

Alaba also said that based on projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Tubbataha, the bleaching has just started, with the first report coming in last May 25.

“True enough, bago pa lang namin nare-receive yung bleaching reports from the rangers and dive boats na nandoon ngayon,” she said.

The types of corals damaged were branching corals, specifically Acropora and Millepora, which she expected because they are the types of corals most vulnerable to bleaching.

She further stated that the damaged area might still possibly grow because the waters surrounding Tubbataha are expected to continue getting hotter in the coming months.

“But we hope that with the onset of the rainy season and if mag-switch to La Niña, baka-sakaling lalamig yung tubig pero kasi mainit pa in the past few weeks, hindi rin sya lalamig agad,” she stated.

The last time a coral bleaching with significant damage was recorded in Tubbataha was in year 2020 when El Niño also struck.

“The park was affected last 2020 when El Niño also hit from summer until around 3rd quarter of the year, we monitored bleaching in different areas of the park,” she said.

Alaba said they also recorded coral bleaching in November last year just around the ranger station, but the damage was minimal.

“Medyo isolated sya although bleaching sya, may possibility na ang cause was prolonged exposure kasi matagal yung low tide pag araw so baka isa yun sa reasons,” Alaba explained.

“Pero pwede rin na since last year nag-start na yung bleaching elsewhere around the world and El Niño was also already starting that time,” she added.