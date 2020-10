Signal No. 1 still up over Kalayaan Islands as Quinta moves to leave PAR

PAGASA weather specialist Meno Mendoza said as of 3 a.m., October 27, Quinta was located based on all available data at 580 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is still up over Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippines Sea as “Quinta” moves to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) anytime Tuesday.

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang bagyong si Quinta ay may taglay na pinaka malakas na hangin pa ring umaabot sa 140 kilometers per hour malapit sa gitna at may mga pagbugso naman na umaabot sa 170 kilometers per hour,” he said.

“Patuloy pa ring nakataas ang ating Signal No. 1 sa Pag-asa Island. Sa isang lugar na lang po nakataas ang ating Signal No. 1 at patuloy pa rin itong makakaranas ng mga pag-ulan na may mga bugso pa rin hangin,” Mendoza added.

Mendoza said PAGASA is also monitoring another low pressure area (LPA) outside PAR at a distance of 1,855 kilometers east of Southern Luzon.

The LPA may possibly enter PAR by Wednesday or Thursday.

“Ang ating LPA na ito ay may posibilidad na maging bagyo sa susunod na 48 hours,” he said.