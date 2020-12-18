Signal No. 1 hoisted over Cuyo and Cagayancillo towns due to TD Vicky

According to weather specialist Ariel Rojas of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the center of TD Vicky was estimated at the east of Davao as of four in the morning.

The state weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over Cuyo and Cagayancillo islands after the development of the low-pressure area (LPA) at the eastern part of Mindanao due to Tropical Depression Vicky as of early Friday morning.

It has a maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 55 kph while moving west northwest at a speed of 15 kph.

Areas under TCWS No.1 will experience a wind intensity of 30 to 60 kph.

“Makikita natin sa satellite animation ang makapal na kaulapan nitong bagyo na nakakaapekto at nagdudulot na ng pag-ulan diyan sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao at Visayas. Maliban sa bagyo ay wala pa naman tayong ibang namo-monitor na sama ng panahon in the next three to five days,” he said.

Vicky is expected to move northwestward and possible to make landfall in Davao Oriental and Surigao area in the next 12 hours.

It will also cross the northern part of Palawan as it moves towards the West Philippine Sea .

Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will be expected on Saturday over northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands.

PAGASA expects Vicky to leave PAR on Sunday evening, December 20.

“Makikita natin na base sa ating analysis habang binabaybay nitong si Vicky ang southern part ng ating bansa, ito ay mananatilo bilang tropical depression intensity pero posible pa magbago ang mga scenario na iyan pati ang magiging pagkilos ng bagyo,” he said.

Aside from tropical depression Vicky, PAGASA is also monitoring two other weather systems, the tail-end of frontal system and northeast monsoon or amihan, that could bring rains in the country.

“Una ay ‘yong tail-end of frontal system o pagsasalubong ng mainit na hangin galing sa dagat Pasipiko at ng malamig na hangin ng amihan na magpapaulan sa ilang bahagi ng southern Luzon at Visayas,” he said.

While the intensity of northeast monsoon will bring rain showers over the large portion of eastern Luzon.

Due to the effect of northeast monsoon, PAGASA also raised a gale warning over northern, central, and southern Luzon seaboard including Visayas area that will be risky for sea transportation.

