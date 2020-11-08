Signal #1 over Calamianes due to ‘Tonyo’

As of 5 a.m., Tonyo was estimated at 90 kilometers south southeast of Alabat, Quezon. It has maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 60 kph. It is moving west-northwest at a speed of 25 kph.

The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into tropical depression “Tonyo”, and the Calamianes Group of Islands has been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1.

As of 5 a.m., Tonyo was estimated at 90 kilometers south southeast of Alabat, Quezon. It has maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 60 kph. It is moving west-northwest at a speed of 25 kph.

“Asahan natin na in the coming hours, tatawid ito malapit sa Marinduque, afterward, ay tatama sa hilagang bahagi ng Mindoro. Inaasahan sa hapon ay nasa kanluran ito ng Occidental Mindoro at nasa West Philippine Sea pagsapit ng gabi hanggang sa umaga,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

Areas affected by light to moderate and at times heavy rains are the northern and central portion of Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and the majority of MIMAROPA region.

Aside from Calamianes Group of Islands, provinces in MIMAROPA under TCWS one are Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro.

“Asahan na kapag TCWS one ay nasa 30-60 kph ang lakas ng hangin at automatic na suspended muna ang sea travel for all types of sea vessels,” he said.

Tonyo is expected to leave PAR on Monday while PAGASA is still monitoring the formation of cloud clusters in the Mindanao area that could develop into LPA.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts