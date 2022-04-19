The Sicsican Home Owners Association (HOA) on Monday sought help from the city government for the rehabilitation of subdivision roads in low-cost housing development projects in the city.

Councilor Elgin Damasco, in his privilege speech during their regular session, explained that the organization reached out to the city council seeking government intervention to rehabilitate access roads leading to their respective areas. He added that this is not just a problem for Barangay Sicsican low-cost housing areas, but in other barangays as well.

“Mayroong problema ang low-cost housing area particularly sa Sicsican, San Jose, Sta. Lourdes, at iba pang low-cost housing area dito sa lungsod,” Damasco said.

He added that the housing project was ‘somehow neglected’ after it was approved. He also emphasized that residents who have benefited from the housing projects do not have enough money to repair their roads.

“Matapos maaprubahan ‘yong kanilang low-cost housing project ay tila napabayaan na sila. Kaya nga po low-cost housing project dahil mahirap ‘yong nag-avail nyan. Wala silang kakayahan na gumastos at ipaayos ‘yong kanilang kalsada,” he added.

Meanwhile, Councilor Victor Oliveros explained that renovation of the subdivision roads were put on hold because of the upcoming national and local elections. However, he stated that the rehabilitation will proceed after the elections. The city council also requested Mayor Lucilo Bayron, through an approved resolution, to fast-track the repairs and rehabilitation of these roads.

“We are restricted this time because of the election period, but there is no doubt that we can do this after the election,” Oliveros said.