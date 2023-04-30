A shuttle van carrying employees of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) crashed into a post of the National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City, at around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

According to reports from the City Police Station 2 (PS 2), the van was driven by Steve John Magura Agustin, a resident of Barangay San Jose, also in the city.

The passengers of the van were identified as Marian Rodriguez, Rommel Fababaer, Maricel Natividad, Gretchen Fababaer, Flosir Tabangay, Noeme Kate Ben-ek, and Ralph Noel Navarro, all employees of the PCA. It has been reported that a passenger, whose identity is currently unknown, was taken to the hospital due to an injury.

Initial investigations revealed that the victims came from Brgy. Buliluyan in the town of Bataraza.

The city saw more than one road accident on April 30. At approximately 7:30 a.m., a Charing Transport shuttle van was also involved in a tragic accident in Brgy. Sta. Lucia that resulted in the loss of four lives.

