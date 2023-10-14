Lawmaker Zaldy Co has suggested that the Philippines welcome Chinese tourists to a group of disputed islands and reefs in the Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea in an effort to promote productive cooperation in the South China Sea.

Co, who recently visited the area as part of a congressional delegation, pitched the creation of a master plan to transform the Kalayaan islands into the “Maldives of the world.”

“We want to encourage the master planning of Kalayaan islands. If you look at its eight islands, it looks like Maldives,” said Co.

He believes that, rather than engaging in military posturing in the region, promoting tourism and cooperation would represent a more constructive approach.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Martin Romualdez, who led the delegation to Pagasa Island in the Spratlys, shared his vision for developing the Kalayaan Islands into a tourist destination reminiscent of the Maldives.

The proposal aims to shift the focus away from territorial disputes and toward enhancing the economic and tourist potential of the area.

Co believes that attracting Chinese tourists to these islands could be an effective way to achieve that goal.

The local government of Palawan has been actively promoting tourism in the area through organized expedition tours on the disputed islands.