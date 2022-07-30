- Advertisement by Google -

BamBam, the Kpop sensation, came to Instagram to chronicle his reunion with fellow Korean artist and Philippines Pambansang Krung Krung Sandara Park over Filipino cuisine and a “shot puno” of a local beer.

BamBam posted a photo of him and Sandara each holding a beer bottle.

“@daraxxi she fly [flew] all the way to buy me [Filipino Food] 😂 (shot puno)” he captioned the photo.

Sandara, who earlier recommended the Got7 member to try tocino for breakfast, has flown all the way from South Korea to support her “dear brother” but ended up performing on stage.

“Came here to support my dear brother @bambam1a and I ended up performing on stage. Nag enjoy ba kayo?! Sana nag enjoy kayo!!!” Sandara said on her captioned photo with BamBam.

Sandara performed with BamBam in a number at the sold-out Kpop Masterz in Manila 2022 concert Friday, July 29.

BamBam top-billed the concert with fellow Got7 member Jackson Wang and Kpop group TREASURE.

BamBam went to the Philippines ahead of the said concert for a series of fan meets in which one of his fans reportedly taught him “shot puno” a Filipino vernacular for bottoms up.

