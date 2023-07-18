Shoppers sought out a wide selection of agricultural products, groceries, and more at the pop-up Kadiwa ng Pangulo kiosks in Puerto Princesa City and the province of Palawan as they joined its nationwide launch yesterday.

Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa para sa Masaganang Ani at Kita, or Kadiwa, ensures food commodity supply and accessibility in high-demand locations, notably among low-income households. The commercial sector, agricultural cooperatives, and community organizations distribute food supplies to achieve this.

In Puerto Princesa, Mayor Lucilo Bayron led the initiative on the ground floor of City Hall, while in the province, Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates spearheaded it at the Centennial Pavilion yesterday, July 17.

Mayor Bayron opened the simple ceremony by expressing gratitude to the farmers for good harvests and the staff of the City Agriculture Office to establish the Kadiwa for consumers who are looking for fresh products that are easy on the pocket.

“Dahil sa inyo may mga gulay na tayo na dati-rati ay nanggagaling pa sa La Trinidad at Baguio,” he said.

As a result, he instructed the City Engineering Office to improve the road in Sitio Busngol in Barangay Sta. Lourdes, where most highland vegetables come from.

He also shared that many farm-to-market roads would be opened in the city to ease the burden on farmers when transporting their products to downtown.

He also urged the expansion of farming areas to meet the vegetable needs of the city. He suggested that Kadiwa be held regularly during payday to allow workers and visitors of the city government to make purchases.

In the provincial government, the activity highlighted the sale of various agricultural products from farmers and fishermen from various municipalities, including fresh and nutritious vegetables, fruits, poultry products, nuts and dried products, rice, and groceries.

In Governor Socrates’ message, he expressed gratitude to the President’s Kadiwa initiative as it would help Palaweño shoppers by providing products at affordable prices while also allowing producers to sell their goods at the right price.

“Thank you for this project sapagkat alam natin na maraming makikinabang dito, matutulungan ang ating mga producers at ganun din ang ating mga consumers sa pamamagitan ng mabibiling pangangailangang pagkain at basic necessities sa murang halaga,” said Socrates.

Socrates said joining the Kadiwa is a show of support for President Marcos Jr.’s program, aiming to provide consumers with access to quality agricultural products, particularly vegetables and fruits.

It also aims to assist farmers, fishermen, and micro-enterprises in selling their products.

Meanwhile, Provincial Nutrition Action Officer Rachel Paladan mentioned that the President’s Kadiwa is considered one of the primary solutions to the malnutrition problem in the province.

“Itong Kadiwa ay sagot sa ating problema sa malnutrisyon at siyempre tayo ay medyo gipit sa economy natin, medyo mahal lahat ng bilihin. Suportahan natin ang mga local produce ng ating mga farmers kasi nakikita natin na masustansiya at sariwa tapos dito lang natin mabibili na affordable sa lahat,” Paladan said.

The activity coincided with the celebration of Nutrition Month with the theme “Healthy Diet Made Affordable for All!”