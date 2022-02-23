The province of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the shear line, which is one of the two weather systems affecting the country’s landmass, the state weather bureau said Tuesday in a forecast.

According to the regional weather forecast, Eastern Visayas, Aklan, and Capiz will experience the same weather condition throughout the day.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that the shear line, or the convergence of the northeast monsoon and easterlies, is affecting the eastern portion of Southern Luzon and the Visayas. While the northeast monsoon prevails over Northern and Central Luzon.

“Dahil sa dalawang weather system, inaasahan natin ngayong araw ang mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas at sa ilang bahagi ng Mindanao. Bukod dito, wala tayong binabantayan o namo-monitor na low-pressure area o bagyo sa loob at sa labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has also issued a gale warning advisory due to the intensified northeast monsoon. The affected waters are seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao wherein rough to very rough seas will be observed.

“Kaya paalala sa ating mga kababayan na huwag muna pumalaot dahil sa delikado dulot ng matataas na alon. At sa nalalabing bahagi ng ating bansa, sa araw na ito ay magiging moderate to rough seas sa bandang western section ng Luzon, diyan din sa Visayas maging sa inland. Slight to moderate seas naman sa western section ng Mindanao,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast to east will prevail over eastern sections of Visayas with moderate to rough seas. While the moderate winds from the northeast to east will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate seas.