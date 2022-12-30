The state weather agency reported Sunday morning that Palawan is still experiencing isolated showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

“As early as this morning ay nakakaranas na ng mga pag-ulan yong mga kababayan natin dyan—kaya ibayong pag-iingat pa rin po para sa mga nasa area ng Palawan,” PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said.

PAGASA is also not monitoring any low pressure area (LPA) within and outside the country’s area of responsibility.

No further gale warnings are issued for Palawan. However, a flood advisory issued at 6:00 a.m. on December 31 warns residents living near mountain slopes, tributaries, and river systems to be wary of landslides and flood waters.

