The state weather bureau said that the shear line is the only weather system affecting Northern Luzon, while the low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will no longer affect the country’s landmass.

Ezra Bulquerin, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said on Saturday that parts of the country will have fair weather as the LPA will no longer affect the country.

“Shear line ang nakakaapekto sa area ng Northern Luzon kaya makulimlim pa rin ang nararanasan pa rin na panahon diyan at may pagkidlat, pagkulog pa rin. Samantala, ang low-pressure area na nasa labas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ay hindi natin inaashan makakaapekto sa alin man bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said.

According to its regional forecast, the province of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain due to localized thunderstorms or easterlies.

The PAGASA raised a gale warning over seaboards of Batanes and wave height may range from 2.5 to 4.5 meters.

“Bawal pa rin pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda o may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat sa area ng Batanes dahil magiging sa maalon hanggang sa napakaalon ng sea condition,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over the extreme Northern Luzon with moderate to rough seas. While light to moderate winds from the southeast to southwest will prevail over the Visayas and the rest of Luzon with slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA added that light to moderate winds from east to northeast directions will prevail over Mindanao with slight to moderate seas. Light to moderate winds from the east to southeast will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, with slight to moderate seas.