The shear line is affecting extreme Northern Luzon, bringing gloomy skies, scattered rainfall, and thunderstorms, while the easterlies is affecting the province of Palawan.

The province, including Kalayaan Islands, entire Visayas, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms due to easterlies, according to a regional forecast of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) added that the northeast monsoon or amihan is prevailing over the rest of Northern Luzon which will bring cold temperature.

“Para naman sa nalalabing bahagi ng ating bansa, asahan din natin ang tiyansa ng pulo-pulong pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat dulot ng easterlies o ng mga localized thunderstorms. Sa ngayon ay wala tayong minomonitor na sama ng panahon na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa,” she said.

PAGASA raised a gale warning advisory over the Batanes area due to the northeast monsoon. Moderate to strong winds from east to northeast will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas with moderate to rough seas.

“Kung saan hindi muna natin pinapayagan na pumalaot ‘yong mga kababayan natin na mangingisda pati ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” she said.

While light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with slight to moderate seas.