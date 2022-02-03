The state weather bureau said the shear line is hitting eastern Luzon, while the easterlies and occasional localized thunderstorms will bring partly overcast skies with scattered rainfall to Palawan, including the Kalayaan islands.

Based on the regional forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers over Eastern Samar, Samar, and Aklan.

The easterlies and localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies to Palawan, the rest of Visayas, and Occidental Mindoro.

“Ang nakakaapekto sa ating bansa ay ang shear line kung saan naaapektuhan ang silangang bahagi ng Southern Luzon. Ang amihan o northeast monsoon ay hindi umaabot sa ating bansa pero inaasahan na bukas ay muling magbabalik at makakaapekto sa ating bansa—maaring Luzon at Visayas ang maapektuhan nito,” weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

The cloud cluster over Mindanao is due to the easterlies wind or the warm air from the Pacific Ocean, he added.

The moderate to strong winds from the northeast to east will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas.

The Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will experience moderate to strong winds from the northeast to east with moderate to rough seas in 1.2 to 3.1 meters. While the rest of the country will experience light to moderate wind speed from the northeast with slight to moderate sea levels in 0.6 to 2.5 meters.