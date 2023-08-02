The Subdivision and Housing Developers Association, Inc. (SHDA) envisions the next decade to be a transformative period where housing becomes a flourishing sector and a driver of economic growth and a catalyst for social intervention.

SHDA’s housing industry roadmap centers around four crucial pillars: firstly, ensuring access to land for settlements and streamlining the permitting process; secondly, finding sustainable and affordable housing solutions; thirdly, boosting the production of resilient and innovative housing communities; and finally, incentivizing private sector engagement in segments grappling with high housing backlogs.

In collaboration with the Centre for Research and Communication, the housing industry roadmap was initially created for the years 2012 to 2030. However, to stay current with the ever-evolving landscape, Keh explained that it is presently undergoing updates to account for emerging trends and new developments in the industry.

According to SHDA Chairman, Arlene Keh, meeting the young working middle-class needs and addressing challenges with immediate intervention aligned with the housing roadmap. She also highlighted the importance of tackling climate change and embracing disruptive technologies for improved construction and project management.

Keh emphasized, “Roadmap solutions [are] aimed to help the government bridge this [supply and demand] gap and serve as a guide for both the government and the private sector in the pursuit of strategies, policies, and overall growth and development in the housing industry.”

In line with these efforts, SHDA has also expressed their support to the creation and institutionalization of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), as well as the Pambansang Pabahay Para Sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of the current administration.

Critical to SHDA National President, Ar. Leonardo “Bido” Dayao, is the maintenance of their strong partnership with the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF), also known as Pag-IBIG Fund. This includes sustainable financing for both developers and buyers as the common objective of SHDA and Pag-IBIG.

“[The] HDMF has actually announced the availability of some P125 billion for home financing and SHDA members will continue to build and deliver quality and affordable housing to support and access the HDMF plan,” said Dayao.

SHDA also aims to assist a substantial number of overseas Filipino workers in owning homes in the Philippines, utilizing online platforms and exhibitions to showcase available housing units and products.

Keh stressed SHDA’s active involvement in promoting sustainability and inclusivity in housing. They support government policies and planning at both national and local levels, integrating these values into strategies, policies, and programs for the benefit of developers and homebuyers.

During their 53rd anniversary celebration last May, SHDA has also officially launched their corporate social responsibility initiative, the SHDA Cares program, that targets to address homelessness, offers skills training for employment, and engages in community outreach and calamity response efforts. Through partnerships with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the Rotary Club, SHDA aims to contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Both Keh and Dayao expressed, “SHDA is committed to working closely with the government, private sector, and relevant organizations to ensure that more Filipinos have access to affordable and quality housing.”