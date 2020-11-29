Sharp hike in COVID-19 cases during the week of November 23-28

Total active cases in the province have risen from last week’s nine cases to 23, with 11 patients in Puerto Princesa City and 12 for the municipalities.

COVID-19 cases in Palawan increased by 15 new cases this week (November 23-28), a sharp hike compared to last week’s three recorded cases.

Only one recovery was reported this week, that being one patient from Puerto Princesa City.

Formerly COVID-free island town Cagayancillo recorded its first new cases, three patients who were all residents of the town. The infections stemmed from a Cagayancillo public official who arrived in the town on November 15 and was considered an authorized person outside residence (APOR).

The patient allegedly violated quarantine protocols by loitering in public, according to town health officials. Two close contacts, one of which was a relative of the patient, were also found to be positive for COVID-19.

Puerto Princesa City recorded two new cases of local transmission. One patient was identified by city health officials as a resident of Barangay Matiyaga, while the second is a manager of a food establishment in Barangay San Pedro. Three more imported cases were also reported in the city Saturday.

Island towns Agutaya and Cuyo also reported new cases in their town, all of which were identified as imported. Agutaya recorded one new case Tuesday while Cuyo recorded six new cases the same day.

Only two towns, Linapacan and the Kalayaan group of islands, have no reported any COVID-19 cases in the province.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez, Romar Miranda, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)