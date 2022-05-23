Help raise 3,000,000 SMAC points to provide 10,000 pairs of shoes and give Filipino kids access to footwear.

Early this year, The SM Store and SM Foundation partnered with Caritas Philippines and DSWD to distribute more than 300,000 new pairs of shoes to communities nationwide, including indigent and vulnerable children.

You, too, can make a difference! Starting May 15, you can donate your SMAC points to help purchase new shoes for World Vision and SM Foundation kids.

“Shoes are essential, they help protect our feet. But not everyone has access to a decent pair of shoes. Through the Share Shoes Program of The SM Store and SM Foundation, we are able to distribute shoes to people who need them most,” said Rose Siaco, Vice President of The SM Store.

From May 15 to July 31, shoppers can also Share Shoes by donating their SMAC points. Accumulated points will be used to purchase new shoes for the children of World Vision and SM Foundation. Participating cards include SM Advantage Card (SMAC), SMAC Prestige, and BDO SMAC.

To donate just log in to www.smac.ph, click Transfer Points, enter shareshoes@smac.ph, and encode the number of points you wish to donate.

The SM Store corporate social responsibility programs Share Your Extras, Share Shoes, Donate A Book, and Share A Toy are implemented in partnership with its customers and SM Foundation with a shared mission of bringing cheers to communities. All branches of The SM Store house coin boxes for UNICEF, Tahanang Walang Hagdanan, Good Neighbors Philippines, and World Vision.

For more updates and ways to donate, visit www.thesmstore.com and follow its social media pages @thesmstore on Facebook and Instagram.