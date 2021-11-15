SM shoppers can play Santa to less fortunate kids this Christmas in The SM Store and Toy Kingdom’s Share a Toy project, from November 1 to December 31, 2021

Share a Toy booth with a bag of toys, playsets, educational board games, and novelty will be set up in all The SM Store and Toy Kingdom branches nationwide. Here, shoppers will have the chance to bring and donate pre-loved or brand new toys that they can purchase from The SM Store’s Toy Express and the Toy Kingdom.

They will be entitled to a P100 discount coupon for every item donated which can be redeemed on a minimum single-receipt purchase worth P1000.

Little boys from Looc Elementary School in Batangas happily raise their new plush toys from The SM Store during the Share A Toy project.

New bundles of toys were given to the preschool students of the Eugenia Ravasco Day Care Center during the recent turnover ceremony of The Share A Toy campaign of The SM Store and Toy Kingdom.

Little girls from Eugenia Ravasco Day Care Center in Paranaque City were some of the recipients during the Share A Toy campaign.

Shoppers at The SM Store and Toy Kingdom can play Santa to less fortunate children this Christmas through its Share A Toy campaign from November 1 to December 31.

These toys will be donated to thousands of less fortunate children from The SM Store and SM Foundation’s partner organization within the branch vicinities. These include organizations catering to kids 10 years old and below, schools, socio-civic and government organizations, and NGOs in a simple turnover ceremony that can be also be done online.

Through the Share A Toy campaign under the SM Share Movement, The SM Store, and its loyal customers join together to celebrate this joyous season of giving and hope with a generous heart as a way of bringing smiles to children and sharing the happiness and hope to them even amid pandemic. Other SM Store also campaigns like Donate a Book and Share a Gift have received overwhelming support from customers.

Share A Toy purchases and donations are also valid in-store and Call To Deliver transactions. For more updates about the SM Share Movement and ways on how you could donate, visit www.thesmstore.com and follow its social media pages @thesmstore on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.