Shanghai Museum, China’s ancient art museum on People’s Square in Huangpu District, recently hosted a virtual event for students in Coron municipality to promote Chinese culture and traditions.

The activity is part of introducing Chinese culture to young people in the Belt and Road countries, such as Indonesia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and the Philippines, from November 2021 to March this year.

In the Philippines, students from Coron were selected to participate in the virtual event of the Shanghai Museum to share with them China’s vibrant culture and history.

As the cultural hub for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Shanghai Museum said they play an important role in both cross-regional communication and mutual learning among cultures.

Screenshot of the virtual learning session of Shanghai Museum with Coron students.

Despite the global pandemic, the museum said it has persevered in carrying out a variety of online and offline programs in a creative manner to preserve and strengthen cultural and cooperative interactions with nations along the Belt and Road.

Shanghai Museum said in a statement that it has a series of English-language short videos for international viewers. The ancient Chinese bronze wares are the subject of a series of short movies. Through five stunning short videos, students learned about the various roles of bronze wares, such as ritual vessels, wine vessels, musical instruments, swords, and water vessels, in order to gain a better understanding of Chinese history and civilization.

Bronze ware is a significant aspect of Chinese culture, as well as having historical and artistic significance. The Shanghai Museum is known for its extensive collection of bronze objects, but it also has the difficult duty of teaching international teenagers to appreciate and understand these old cultural relics.

The Shanghai Museum said it wants teachers with international teaching expertise to combine PowerPoints and films with an online teaching session to explain Chinese cultural treasures to students from all over the world.

“With the efforts of overseas cooperative institutions, local teachers and volunteers are also organized to conduct offline guidance with regional characteristics for the class,” Shanghai Museum said.

This exercise has so far taken place at schools in Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and other countries, and has involved students of various ages, including those in universities, high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools.

Shanghai Museum’s Chinese culture online and offline education initiatives for young generations in Belt and Road countries visually enable more young people to feel the charm of Chinese culture, allowing them to better comprehend and enjoy the magnificent Chinese history and culture.

“In order to let the world understand Chinese culture, the Shanghai Museum has also established an exclusive account on YouTube and takes YouTube and Facebook as the main overseas communication channels. The online video courses have been uploaded to the YouTube as teaching materials and promoted on social media like YouTube, Facebook, and so on,” the museum said.

Many people interested in Chinese culture have been drawn to the site because of the interesting content. Shanghai Museum’s cultural relics, which merge knowledge and traditional history and culture, demonstrate the essence of Chinese civilization to the rest of the world.

“So far, the courses have been conducted in 14 schools of 6 countries, and nearly 2000 students from university, high school, middle school, and primary school have participated in this course. In addition, the course was also launched on YouTube and Facebook in early March, which was welcomed by overseas audiences,” said Shanghai Museum.

Chinese culture piques the interest of most students. The Shanghai Museum’s series of classes, according to local tutors, is quite unique. The courses have taught them a lot about Chinese history and culture, particularly on bronze products. Many students express a strong desire to visit the Shanghai Museum after completing the course.

“Because the architectural modeling of Shanghai Museum and the bronze ware Ding are so similar, many students have expressed an interest in visiting Shanghai Museum after the epidemic. Furthermore, they inquired about visiting the Shanghai Museum and studying in China. Simultaneously, they are interested in Shanghai as a result of the introduction of a series of courses. Shanghai, they believe, is their ideal tourism destination because of its historical precipitation and modernism,” it added in the statement.

Since the severity of the pandemic varies by country, the courses will be continued with a mix of online and offline instruction, and more university, high school, middle school, and primary school students will be enrolled.

The classes are aimed at cultivating students’ interests in Chinese culture in nations along the Belt and Road. Following the outbreak, more excellent cultural and professional teachers will be dispatched to various countries and areas to collaborate with volunteers in order to spread Chinese traditional culture over the globe.