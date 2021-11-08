The state weather bureau is keeping an eye on a shallow low-pressure area (LPA) in the West Philippine Sea, while rain showers are now hitting the eastern part of the nation due to the trade winds.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said the shallow LPA presently has weak circulation and no convection. The LPA passed through Samar, the Bicol area, and the MIMAROPA.

“Sa ngayon ay umiiral ang easterlies o ang mainit at maalinsangan na hangin mula sa Pacific Ocean. Ang easterlies din ang nagko-cause ng thunderstorm at mga pag-ulan dito sa ating bansa kaya nang nangyari kaninang madaling-araw sa Central at Southern Luzon,” he said.

While the northeast monsoon or amihan is not yet prevailing this morning but by afternoon, it will slowly intensify from Taiwan downward to extreme Northern Luzon. In the coming days, it is possible to go back to areas of Northern and Central Luzon.

Due to the anticipation of the movement of Amihan downward to Northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over Batanes. The wave height may reach up to 4.5-meter high.

“Kaya pagbabawalan muna natin ang ating mga kababayan na nangingisda,” he said.

In other areas of the country, including the waters surrounding the province of Palawan are slight to moderate sea conditions up to 2.1-meter high.