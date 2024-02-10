Suspected shabu, a grenade, and bullets were confiscated by authorities from three suspects in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Masikap, Puerto Princesa City, on February 9.

The suspects were identified as Jay-Ar Mesicula, 38; John Vincent Domine, 23; and John Mark Biatingo, 23. Confiscated from their vehicle were approximately 50 grams of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, a scale, a grenade, and bullets.

The three men were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs buy-bust operation conducted along Manalo Street in Masikap around 11:55 p.m. on Friday.

One of them, Mesicula, was allegedly a personnel of the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), who had recently been released on the same charges.



PDRRMO Chief Jerry Alili, on the other hand, clarified that he is no longer their employee as his contract was not renewed this year.