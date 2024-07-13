A man was arrested after allegedly selling shabu at Sampaloc Bridge, Barangay Poblacion Narra, Palawan, at 11:47 on July 12.

The suspect, identified as “Mike,” 25, and a resident of Brgy. Malinao in the said town, was apprehended.

Mike was caught with one sachet of suspected shabu worth ₱1,000. Additionally, four more sachets, the buy-bust money, and other items were recovered from him.

In total, approximately 0.07 grams of shabu, including the purchase from the suspect amounting to ₱5,000, were seized.