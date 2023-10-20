An additional vehicle for the Brooke’s Point Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) was turned over on Wednesday, October 18, as a result of the local government’s success in earning the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) Incentives Fund for 2022.

Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr. said the funds obtained through the SGLG were allocated to the MDRRMO to enhance their capabilities in rescuing residents in the event of flooding, similar to the flooding experienced between December 2022 and January 2023.

The MDRRMO’s rescue equipment, including lifeboats, vehicles, and more, were reportedly insufficient to effectively respond to emergency situations.

Training sessions for the MDRRMO’s rescue team members will also be conducted in the coming days to ensure preparedness for any potential future disasters.