Severe tropical storm forms outside PAR

A weather system already categorized as a severe tropical storm has formed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is being monitored by the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the storm, internationally named “Champi”, is not expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and is not yet affecting the local weather.

Champi was last located 1,840 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon and is moving north-northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph), according to weather specialist Shelly Ignacio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

She stated the maximum sustained winds are 95 kph with gusts up to 115 kph.

“Samantala, ‘yong binabantayan natin na bagyo na mababa naman ang tiyansang pumasok pero continuous monitoring tayo. Kung pumasok man ay gigilid lang ‘yan at walang direktang epekto sa ating bansa,” she said.

Rain showers, on the other hand, will be seen across the western region of northern and central Luzon as a result of the southwest monsoon, or habagat.

PAGASA has issued no gale warnings for the country’s seaboards, and the sea state is light to moderate.

“Pinapayuhan pa rin na mag-ingat ang mga mangingisda o gumagamit ng sasakyang pandagat na mag-ingat kapag magkakaroon ng localized thunderstorm,” she added.

