Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Haikui continues to maintain its strength as it moves closer to the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Haikui’s center is positioned approximately 1,465 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon, outside the PAR.

The storm has a maximum sustained wind speed of 110 km/h near its center, with gusts reaching up to 135 km/h. The central pressure was recorded at 985 hPa.

PAGASA reported that the storm is currently progressing in a northerly direction at a speed of 15 km/h. Additionally, its influence covers a radius of up to 300 km from its center, characterized by strong to storm-force winds.

PAGASA’s general outlook for the forecast period indicates that Haikui is expected to continue on a west northwestward or northwestward trajectory.

It is likely to enter the PAR this afternoon, August 30, at which point it will be named “Hanna.”

While the storm is anticipated to stay far from the Philippine landmass, it could influence the southwest monsoon, potentially causing intermittent monsoon rains over western portions of Luzon and Visayas during the week.

The forecast suggests that Haikui may exit the PAR while approaching the Ryukyu Islands by Friday morning.

Forecasters anticipate the storm to intensify over the next five days, potentially becoming a typhoon within the PAR. The peak intensity is projected for Friday, as Haikui approaches the boundary of the PAR. Despite these developments, PAGASA notes that a direct impact on the Philippines is less likely.

The public and relevant disaster risk reduction and management offices are advised to remain vigilant and stay updated with the latest information related to this tropical cyclone. PAGASA will issue the next advisory at 11:00 PM today, unless an intermediate advisory or initial tropical cyclone bulletin is released.