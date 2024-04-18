The city government is set to conduct the seventh edition of “Save the Puerto Princesa Bay” on Saturday, April 20, in Barangay Masipag.

City Information Officer Richard Ligad said this is part of continuing the ongoing mission to clean up and restore the health of the city’s bay.

In the seventh episode, the basketball court of Masipag was chosen as the venue for the coastal cleanup, which will cover from Puloy Street, Brgy. Bagong Sikat, to Parola-Purok Mameng, Brgy. Bagong Silang.

The environmentally-conscious program began on July 15, 2023, aiming to save the seas surrounding the city and the marine animals inhabiting it, ensure the cleanliness of the coastlines, relocate residents of coastal barangays to safe and decent homes, and further strengthen water-based sporting events and other activities in the city.

After the completion of six chapters, a total of 433 tons of garbage has been collected from various coastlines of the city.

Ligad said the Scoop Basura competition will also make a comeback, where groups from the ‘men in uniform’, barangays, academe, and PTA can participate. Substantial prizes await the participants.

City residents are encouraged once again to join and participate the coastal clean up project.