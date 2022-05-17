Police throughout the province apprehended on a single day seven individuals suspected of committing rape, illegal drugs peddling, and illegal logging.

Reports shared by the Police Provincial Office (PPO) through its spokesperson, P/Maj. Ric Ramos, identified the arrested wanted persons on Monday, May 16, as Mike Lourence P. Paredes, 24; Rix C. Lumungsod, 23; Jerol E. Dela Cruz, 35; Kerby G. Limsa, 32; John Paul R. Delgado, 23; Michael L. Ramirez, 31, and Ismael B. Zumaraga, 54.

Paredes, considered a high-value individual (HVI), was arrested in Barangay Nicanor Zabala, Roxas town, by virtue of a May 12-issued warrant by Judge Anna Leah Tiongson-Mendoza of Branch 164 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The court did not recommend bail for his temporary release.

In Brgy. Silanga, Taytay, Lumungsod, who was wanted for rape, was apprehended by municipal police and other law enforcement units pursuant to a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Artazo of 14-FC on July 16, 2021. No recommendation for bail was made for his temporary release.

Cruz, Limsa, Delgado, Ramirez, and Zumaraga, on the other hand, were all arrested in Brgy. Tigman, Aborlan, for violation of Section 77 of Presidential Decree 705, or the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines.

Judge Norferio Nono of the Municipal Trial Court (MTC) issued an arrest warrant for them on April 27, 2022. A bail amount of P30,000 per person was recommended for their provisional release.

All arrested individuals are under the custody of the municipal police stations as of this writing.