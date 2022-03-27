Seven medical scholars of the provincial government who recently passed the Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) will be serving in the public hospitals it is managing as part of a return service agreement.

They are Dr. Jespher T. Avelino of Taytay, Dr. Ana Joy Katrina D. Cortado of Quezon, Dr. Joher B. Mendez, Jr. of Aborlan, Dr. Cris Mary S. Tesorio of Bataraza, Dr. Julie Ann A. Alegre of Quezon, Dr. Mayeth Wyne F. Palay of Araceli, and Dr. Francis Alex R. Juanich of Quezon.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said they are among the 8th batch of provincial government medical scholars under the Medical Scholarship Program (MCP) of the Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa mga Palaweo (PPP), which is part of the Infrastructure, Health, Education, Livelihood, and Protection of the Environment (IHELP) development targets of the administration of governor Jose Alvarez.

The 37 PGP scholars who passed the PLE from 2018 to 2021. (Photo from Palawan PIO)

The results of their PLE was released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on March 18, 2022.

“Isa sa mga layunin nang pagkakaloob ng naturang scholarship ay ang hangarin ni Gob. JCA na lalo pang mapalakas ang sektor ng kalusugan sa lalawigan sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng mga karagdagang medical professionals sa Palawan,” the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said in a statement.

The new doctors will work provincial government-run hospitals under a return service agreement for the number of years they received their medical scholarships.

Since the start of the MCP, the province already produced 44 doctors. Most of them are now serving in the some of the 13 hospitals the provincial government established.

“Tulad ng mga iba pang iskolar, ang mga bagong doktor ay maglilingkod rin sa mga pampublikong ospital na pinamamahalaan ng pamahalaang panlalawigan katumbas ng bilang ng taon na naging iskolar ang mga ito batay sa kanilang nilagdaang kasunduan,” said the PIO.

The IHELP Education Unit of the provincial government said there are presently 696 scholars, 113 of them are enrolled in medicine and other medical-related courses at various universities throughout the country. (OCJ/PIA-MIMAROPA, Palawan)