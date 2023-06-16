Seven individuals were arrested for illegal fishing in Coron and Balabac on Wednesday, June 14, by the local police.

Julsahid Rintuan Damog, 41, Julasdi Angsa Hamid, 32, and Nelson Omar Torong, 37, were apprehended by personnel from Balabac Municipal Police Station (MPS), along with members of the Palawan Provincial Police Office’s (PPPO) Provincial Intelligence Unit and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company.

They were taken into custody based on a warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, for violating the province’s ordinance that bans the use of compressors.

In a separate operation in Coron, authorities arrested four individuals in the act of illegal fishing.

Darwin Talaman Calixta, 26, Bernard Diclito Domingo, 21, Junilo Erasmo Alcantara, 39, and John Robert Eulene Mayabason, 25, were apprehended by personnel from the Coron Maritime Special Boat Crew of the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group, along with the Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Their arrest took place during seaborne patrol operations in Brgy. Malawig, Coron.

All arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and their cases will be processed in the appropriate courts for further legal proceedings.