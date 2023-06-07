Setting a goal and finding a reason for her goal was what landed a 22-year-old Bachelor of Elementary Education graduate of Palawan State University where she wanted to be, after taking the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) last March 19.

Benjardlyn Paala who hails from Barangay Iraan, Rizal was the top 9 finisher of the 2023 LET, garnering a score of 90.6. She is the second topnotcher produced by Carl Balita Review Center (CBRC) in the province of Palawan.

She has been a constant honor student since her elementary grade in Rizal town where she was first honorable mention. She also graduated cum laude from PSU, belonging to class 2022.

Paala said it is important to set a goal and finding a reason for one to be able to achieve the goal.

“For me, my goal was to become one of the topnotchers, and then, my reason is that I want to have better job opportunities. Because here in the Philippines, we have high regard for educational qualifications, so that served as my motivation,” Paala told media in an interview, Tuesday.

“And then, I also want to bring pride to my family, to my alma mater which is Palawan State University and of course, to our province,” she added.

Furthermore, Paala stated that after setting your goal and finding the reason, all you need is to do everything you can to achieve your goal.

“Like for me, I always set time for review on a daily basis. So it’s more on doing everything you can,” she stated.

Paala also said she looks up to her mother who was also an elementary school teacher in Rizal as her role model and inspiration to become a teacher.

“I witnessed how she had her connection with her students so that served as an inspiration for me because I also want to experience becoming one of the reasons for children to pursue their careers or their goals in life,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan commended Paala for her achievement through a resolution passed during their regular session on Tuesday.

Board Member Rafael Ortega said the commendation is befitting Paala and others who have brought honor to the province of Palawan not only those who won gold in sporting events but also those who emerged as topnotchers in the professional exams.

“We hope that she serves as inspiration to the Palaweño youth to study harder,” Ortega said.

“We also commend CBRB and look forward that they will also be inspired to further hone (the knowledge of) the youth who will be taking exams in the future,” he added.

About Post Author