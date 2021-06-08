Servicio at your service at SM

The SM Store service goes beyond shooping as most of the services offered at Servicio are available at The SM Store's Customer Service.

SM’s Servicio, which was known as the SM Business Service Center, is one of the largest and most extensive over the counter one-stop shops for bills payments, foreign exchange and remittances, government services, and more in the country.

“With the retail landscape changing, Servicio has embraced technology and is continuously adapting to changes,” says Cedie Nieva, AVP for Business Center Operations. With this, Servicio has introduced products like wifi kits and entertainment for mobile tv, gifting requirements – gift cards and gift passes, SMAC, and even prayer cards making Servicio a full line of service operation.

The SM Mall’s Information Booths are also some of Servicio’s offsite locations where one can buy prepaid cards and e-loads.

Servicio also offers the cash-in of digital wallets (Gcash, PayMaya, Grab Pay), top up of RFID accounts both for Easytrip and Autosweep, top up of reloadable bank cards like Metrobank and BPI and enabling mobile payments are added to the services.

“All these transformations created a smoother and more convenient shopping experience for customers of Servicio, as we commit to naturally progress,” says Nieva. “We are SM and we are here to serve.”

It began twenty-five years ago, when the SM Department Store – as it was then known – began offering services that went beyond shopping. At the store’s Customer Service counters, shoppers could avail Forex services to exchange their currencies; and pay their bills for utilities, telcos and credit card companies.



As SM grew, its bills payment service expanded to include government agencies like SSS and Pag-ibig payment for monthly dues, fees and contributions. It became the first and only private partner of the Philippine Statistics Authority become a processing center for civil registry certificates, birth, marriage, to death and CENOMAR; and through its partnership with Philhealth, became a processing center for member registration, premium payment, issuance of I-Philhealth Card. It also accepts now payments for LTO license renewals and NBI renewals.

SM also partnered with all of the major electric, water and cable providers in major cities and municipalities nationwide.

Today, the SM Business Service Center continues to serve the ever- changing needs of its customers as Servicio. It serves as a full desk financial and non -financial service provider for both private and government customers.

It now has tie-ups with airlines like Cebu Pacific, PAL/Pal Express, Air Asia, Cathay Pacific/TigerAir; BDO Insurance; and 2GO Express to provide courier service for parcels and documents; and 2GO Travel to sell travel tickets to ship passengers.

From the Customer Service Counter of the SM Stores where it started, it now serves customers at the SM Markets – Supermarket, Hypermarket, and Save More; the info booths and Consumer Welfare Desks, at the SM Malls; and at Waltermart with almost 600 locations nationwide.

Servicio has 25 outlets located at SM Supermalls. You can also avail of select services offered at The SM Store Customer Service, SM Mall’s Info Booth, Consumer Welfare Help Desk located at SM Malls, SM Markets – Supermarket, Hypermarket and Savemore, and Waltermart.