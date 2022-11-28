A senior citizens’ recreation garden is going to be a part of the Balayong People’s Park, and it will not only be a place for exercise but also a crucial setting that can promote physical activity and social interaction for their health and well-being.

Its goal is to make it possible for senior citizens living in Puerto Princesa to participate in activities that will help them keep their mobility and to have an environment that will encourage them to interact with one another in order to help them feel more a part of their community.

Architect Emilyn Kristia Parangue said on the radio show Arampangan Ta of the City Tourism Department’s (CTD) Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa that it has a unique foot reflexology path where elderly people can walk on stones to improve their health as a whole.

“Ang ginagawa dito is yong ating recreation garden, meron din tayong parking dito. Sa nakikita ko is parang malapit na rin po nilang matapos… pini-finish na lang yong ilang parking area, yong landscaping… at pagtatanim ng mga puno,” she said.

“Meron po tayo ditong yong foot path na may mga stones, yong parang puwede tayong mag-paa lang… yong therapy [walk],” she added.

Stones are put in the path to stimulate nerve reflex zones on the foot, which leads to health and happiness, she explained.

The recreational garden’s stage, she also said, is going to be a yoga center for the elderly.

“Kapag natapos yon, may mga ia-add pa rin… may chess center… meron siya doong malaking chess,” she said, adding its formal opening will be announced later.

