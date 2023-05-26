The Provincial Social Welfare & Development Office (PSWDO) distributed financial aid or local social pension to some 88 senior citizens and 53 PWDs in Linapacan from May 3 to May 5.

A total of P132,000.00 was allocated for the elderly, covering their pension for the months of January to June 2022. Additionally, P318,000.00 was provided for the PWDs, covering their pension from January to December 2022.

The financial assistance was in accordance with the directive of Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates through the Local Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens and Indigent PWDs. The program aims to address the primary needs of the elderly and PWDs.

The PSWDO ensured that the financial assistance was personally handed to the beneficiaries, acknowledging the importance of providing direct aid to those who need it most.

