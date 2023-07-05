Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced the passage of a resolution that will strengthen the additional P1,000 allowance for the beneficiaries of the Alagang Program—the Senior Citizen Assistance Program, Persons with Disabilities Support Program, and Solo-Parent Assistance Program, during his Ugnayan sa Barangay in rural areas recently.

Bayron said that the additional allowance will be received by the beneficiaries next year.

“Magandang balita ito sa inyo dahil simula sa susunod na taon ay magiging P3,000 na ang matatanggap na allowance ng ating mga senior citizen, PWDs, at solo-parent natin,” he said.

In line with this commitment, Mayor Bayron has further announced that efforts are underway to establish additional honoraria for barangay tanods. He said this initiative aims to recognize and compensate the vital role they play in ensuring the safety and security of local communities.

“Iyong sa barangay tanod hindi natin naisama pero susubukan natin na maihabol baka pupewede naman,” he said.