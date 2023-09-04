(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Presently making rounds on social media in Puerto Princesa is a viral video allegedly showing senior high school girls indulging in alcohol consumption and exhibiting explicit conduct.

During the drinking session last week, one of them live-streamed the event, and a viewer recorded the footage. Since then, the video has allegedly been spread in social media platforms.

Sources said the live broadcast extended beyond 8 minutes and originated from the coastal barangay of Mandaragat in Puerto Princesa.

“Ako nga pala si (…) yong na-post noong nakaraan yong nude ko,” one of the students introduced herself, although Palawan News will not disclose her name.

“Wala kaming pasok,” one of them explained.

They also used profanities and danced suggestively in front of the camera.

Gerry Abad, the barangay captain of Mandaragat, said that while it’s not directly within their jurisdiction since not all of the students are from their locality, he is willing to explore possible ways to provide assistance to their families in case they have problems.

He said the students are currently in conversation with the school authorities, engaging in discussions regarding their actions. Abad stated that the administration of the school has been individually talking with the students since this morning.

“Ang plano ko din is kausapin ang mga magulang para alamin sana kung baka may mga problema ang mga bata o ang pamilya. Kaya lang ngayon, ongoing kasi yong pag-uusap doon sa mga bata at sa mga magulang nila sa senior high school na yon,” Abad said.

Abad mentioned that he is anticipating the school’s decision on the issue within the day.