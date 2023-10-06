Senior citizens from different chapters of Puerto Princesa banded together on Wednesday at the PPUR Hall in Mendoza Park to learn how to process fish products and make rugs as part of the program or Puerto Princesa’s elderly week.

The whole day workshop was headed by Mylene Castro, the president for the Solo Parent and People With Disabilities chapters in Brgy. Sta. Monica, who was approached by the Senior Citizen’s chapter to conduct the training after similar programs that she taught to PWDs.

The senior citizens who attended the training came from the nearby coastal barangays of Pagkakaisa, Manggahan, and also from Brgy. San Pedro, as most elders who travelled from farther barangays were resting from competing in the Elderlympics games from the day before.

Cenia Bajet, a seamstress from Brgy. Pagkakaisa, said that while she preferred the morning session where they processed sardines and cooked fish lumpia, that making rugs by hand made her feel nostalgic.

“Ngayon, di pa ako nakakatahi ulit kasi nasira yung makina nung nasunugan kami, pero marunong na din ako maggawa nito. Kami ng ate ko sa Manila nung 1970s, galing pabrika pa yung mga retaso na gamit namin,” Bajet said.

Other senior citizens dared to take up the challenge of weaving their own rug that day. Merlito Grande, also from Brgy. Pagkakaisa, mentioned being familiar with the weaving loom, as he used similar makeshift equipment to weave the fishing nets he used at home.

“Iba lang yung bilang ng pako, tantiyahin mo lang yung haba,” said Grande. He also mentioned that while he may not be able to use the rugs when he fished, that the materials were cheaper than the nylon string he used for the nets.

Lydio Escote of Brgy. Manggahan mentioned that he favored the rug making activity, since it would allow him to make use of his grandchild’s old clothes. “Binigay ko halos dalawang sako ng damit doon sa mga nasunugan dati, pero may mga natitira pa din. Buti naman dito, may magagawa ka pa kahit pira-piraso lang,” he said.

Castro said that it was easy to teach the art of rug making since most of the trainees were eager to learn. “Dati nagtuturo din ako sa mga PWD sa Brgy. Sicsican, Bancao-bancao, Irawan- madalas by the end of the training nakuha na ng lahat kasi madali lang. Sa susunod sana, try din yung paggawa ng dishwashing liquid,” she said.